

The Canadian Press





Toronto's mayor is expressing anger after a city mosque was vandalized over the weekend.

John Tory called Monday for anyone with information on what happened at the Baitul Jannah Islamic Centre to contact police.

“This kind of Islamophobic behaviour has no place in Toronto,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tory's office said the mayor was set to visit the mosque on Monday evening to show support for the Muslim community in the Scarborough area in east Toronto.

Police said it's believed someone broke into the mosque Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The force said items reported stolen from the mosque include a donation box and a digital video recording system.

Investigators said there is no evidence to suggest that what happened was hate motivated but the force's hate crimes unit has been notified out of an abundance of caution.

Police said they're aware of previous incidents at the same location, including break and enters in March, April and June 2019.

An individual was charged in relation to those earlier break-ins. Police said it's too soon to say whether those are linked to the most recent report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2021.