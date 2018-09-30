

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A mayoral debate focusing on seniors issues has been cancelled after organizers found themselves in contravention of a city policy requiring that all candidates be invited to election events held on city property.

The panel discussion was scheduled to take place at Metro Hall on John Street on Monday morning and was set to include candidates John Tory, Jennifer Keesmaat, Sarah Climenhaga, Saron Gebresellasi, and Knia Singh.

However in a statement issued on Sunday, organizers said that they had been forced to cancel the event because of the policy around inviting candidates to events held on city property.

“The City’s facility use policy required that all candidates be invited. However, involving all 35 registered candidates was not feasible,” Michèle Harding of Care Watch Ontario said in a statement.

Harding said that while some additional candidates had been contacted to make one-minute statements at the end of the discussion, organizers made the decision to exclude some candidates.

“The sponsors would not and did not, however, extend invitations to several candidates who espouse policies and beliefs that violate their organizations’ core values and principles, and, for that matter, the City’s anti-discrimination/anti-harassment and hate speech policies. For this reason, it was necessary to make the difficult decision to cancel the event,” Harding said.

More than 200 seniors had registered to take part in the event.

While the panel discussion has been cancelled, Harding encouraged all seniors to engage with the electoral process and to reach out to their candidates about issues affecting seniors.