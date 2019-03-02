

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





McCowan Station on the Scarborough RT has been evacuated after a male made a bomb threat nearby, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Borough Drive and Town Centre Court, southeast of Scarborough Town Centre, for a report that a male made a bomb threat.

McCowan Station has been evacuated and all train service is turning back at Scarborough Centre.

No injuries have been reported and officers are at the scene.

More to come.