A new flu, COVID-19, and cold clinic aimed at addressing the heavier-than-normal volume and severity of children’s viral illnesses has opened its doors at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton.

The walk-in clinic, which was established to help ease congestion in the hospital’s emergency department, is open to symptomatic patients 17 and under from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. People can also book an appointment on St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s web site.

Staffed by family doctors, McMaster’s Flu, COVID and Cold Clinic for kids is located on the hospital’s main floor in the main lobby area, in the 2G Child and Youth Ambulatory clinics space. McMaster’s Children’s Hospital is located at 1200 Main St. W.

Patients are advised to contact their primary health care provider before attending the clinic, which is intended for children who are unable to see their family doctor in a timely way or don’t have one.

Children who are experiencing a medical emergency, including shortness of breath, chest pain, or new feelings of confusion should be taken to emergency or receive immediate help by calling 911.

This new initiative was made possible through a partnership between Hamilton Family Medicine and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton.

The establishment of the new clinic comes as a number of pediatric hospitals throughout the province struggle to keep up with an influx of patients presenting with serious flu, pneumonia, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections. Some hospitals, including Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, have even had to cancel some surgeries in a bid to free up critical care capacity.

Hamilton Health Sciences is encouraging people to know their options, which include visiting their family doctor for health concerns that can wait a day or more, contacting Health Connect Ontario to speak with a registered nurse 24/7 via phone or web chat, or attending an urgent care centre (for all ages) for health concerns that aren’t life-threatening, but can’t wait for a doctor’s appointment.

Hamilton-Wentworth residents should note that pediatric flu shots are currently available at the Hamilton Public Health Services Mountain Vaccine Clinic at Lime Ridge Mall, 999 Upper Wentworth St. All community members age six months and older are welcome to come get their flu shot. The clinic’s final day of administering vaccines is Dec. 21.

Visit the City of Hamilton’s Flu Vaccine Clinic web page for details about where to get the shot.

With files from The Canadian Press.