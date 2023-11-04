McMaster University says it is conducting a “review” after a professor made a social media comment about a pro-Palestinian protest that it says “does not align” with its “values” or “responsibilities.”

Eva Lonn is the medical director of cardiac health and rehabilitation at McMaster University, as well as a professor of medicine in the university’s medical school.

Last weekend Lonn made a LinkedIn comment on a New York Post article about a pro-Palestinian protest in Brooklyn, N.Y. in which she said “deport them all to where they came from.”

Lonn subsequently apologized for the comment on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning, saying that her remarks were made in “the heat of the moment” in light of current events in the Middle East.

“The recent global events surrounding Israel and Palestine have been deeply personal for me given my Jewish heritage and my family ties to Israel,” she said in the post. “I do realize that this does not excuse the pain my statements of caused…I deeply value the diversity of my patients, colleagues, students, trainees and staff and I pride myself on the relationships I’ve built with people of all backgrounds and faiths, including many within the Muslim community.”

The comment, however, remained visible on LinkedIn as of Saturday morning.

In a statement to CP24 on Saturday, representatives for McMaster University said the comment “does not align with our values in advancing inclusive excellence or responsibilities as healthcare educators and professionals.

They added that the university is reviewing the matter in alignment with its policies but did not provide any further information.

“We are committed to a diverse community which includes members from equity-deserving groups and newcomers to Canada,” the statement notes.

“Employment matters are not discussed on a specific case basis.”

Hamilton Health Services, shere Lonn also works, issued a statement saying they are "aware of the incident" and are following up in accordance with their "standard processes and policies."

The response from McMaster comes in the wake of a Change.org petition which demands that the university address the matter.

That petition had amassed more than 1,300 signatures as of Saturday morning.