

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Officials are warning Thornhill moviegoers about the possibility that they may have been exposed to a confirmed case of the measles earlier this month.

In a news release, York Region Public Health said those who attended the screening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” on June 9 between 7 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. at Imagine Cinemas inside the Promenade Mall may have been exposed to the virus.

The exposure may have occurred at the concession stands, washrooms or the lobby of the theatre, which is located in the area of Bathurst and Centre streets.

Officials are advising anyone who attended this location during this time to check their immunization records or speak with their health-care provider to confirm they received two doses of the measles vaccine or that they have documented measles immunity. Adults who were born before 1970 may be at reduced risk as they are presumed to have acquired natural immunity to measles.

Symptoms of the measles typically appear within 21 days of exposure, according to York Region Public Health.

“Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, small spots with a white centre on the inside of the mouth and a red rash on the body,” Dr. Karim Kurji said in the news release. “Anyone showing symptoms of measles should call their health-care provider immediately and advise them they may have been exposed to the measles virus.”

There is no evidence of any other cases of measles in York Region at this time, according to officials.