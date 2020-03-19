

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC says that a mechanic at a bus maintenance facility in its Hillcrest complex has tested positive for COVID-19 and upwards of 170 employees are now in self-isolation as a precaution.

CEO Ricky Leary says that the employee at the TTC’s Duncan Shop facility worked one shift on March 11 after returning from travel and was sent home sick.

He said that “out of an abundance of caution” the TTC has asked “all impacted shop employees” to self-isolate until March 26 and only return to work if they are not exhibiting symptoms.

It should be noted that the employee with the confirmed case of COVID-19 does not work on frontline service maintenance, according to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

The self-isolation is order is impacting approximately 130 to 170 employees.

“During this time Duncan Shop will undergo a thorough disinfection with special attention paid to common high-touch areas. This complements the increased cleaning and disinfection measures we have in place across our vehicles, stations and workplaces,” Leary said in a statement. “This is an unsettling, unprecedented time at the TTC but I want to assure you we are doing everything we can to fight the spread of COVID-19 and keep you and our customers safe.”



TTC revenue has declined by ‘tens of millions’

News of the TTC’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 comes after Mayor John Tory told CP24 that the transit commission is seeing its revenue decline by “tens of millions of dollars” a week as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tory made the comment during a Skype interview from his home, where he remains in self-isolation after returning from a trade mission in the United Kingdom last week.

He said that while the TTC has taken several measures to protect riders, including the implementation of all-door boarding on all vehicles, it is just not in a financial position to wave fares in response to the ongoing crisis.

The TTC, however, has relaxed fare enforcement and has said that its fare enforcement officers will be “focusing on education and customer service” during the outbreak.

“We are already tens of millions of dollars short each week so far on the revenue for the transit system so that is money coming out of the taxpayers’ pockets at the end of the day,” Tory told CP24. “We need people to pay with their Presto cards but they can use all the doors so they can separate themselves.”

Metrolinx has already started running fewer trains on all of its routes in light of ridership that has plummeted by a stunning 80 per cent, though it is unclear whether the TTC might do the same.

Tory said Thursday that it is important to “strike the right balance” on practicing social distancing and maintaining some form of transit in recognition of the fact that “healthcare workers and others still need to get to work.”

Tory urges residents to keep distancing themselves

While the dramatic restriction on public life has been difficult for residents, Tory said that people need to heed the advice of Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and practice social distancing as much as possible.

“There is a lot of people who find it frustrating or want to have people over for dinner or whose kids need a playdate but please listen to what the medical officer of health says because we really have to shut things down the best we can so that curve you see already going up doesn’t keep going up and at some point levels out but that will only be the result of people complying 100 per cent with what is being recommended here,” he said. “It doesn’t mean wandering out and going around visiting people it means being isolated, it means working from home and it means no dinner parties and no play dates.”