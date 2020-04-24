Ontario’s medical regulator is deliberating the case of a Toronto neurosurgeon who murdered his wife, a respected family doctor, in 2016, two days after she filed for divorce.

A hearing for Mohammed Shamji was held Friday morning by the disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shamji faces allegations of professional misconduct in relation to his murder conviction.

During the hearing, Lisa Brownstone, Chief Legal Officer for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, said “the facts speak so loudly for themselves.”

She urged the panel to “consider the rage, the violence, the absolute devastation” that Shamji’s actions caused for “the family and the medical community.”

In April 2019, Shamji pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric Shamji. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Fric Shamji suffered “blunt force injuries” and was “manually strangled” to death in their family home as their three children, aged three, eight and 11, were sleeping in their nearby bedrooms.

Their eldest daughter awoke to her parents having an argument in their bedroom and proceeded to investigate, Brownstone said during Friday’s hearing, before she was told to leave the room by Shamji.

Fric Shamji’s body was then stuffed into a suitcase by her husband and dumped into the Humber River 35 kilometres north of Toronto, Brownstone said.

Shamji then proceeded on with his daily life, performing surgery the next day and made efforts to shift the responsibility of his wife’s murder onto someone else, the agreed statement of facts states.

During the hearing, Shamji’s lawyer, Peter Lee, said his client does not dispute the “heinous crime” he committed, adding that he has “taken responsibility” for the “violent” murder.

“Revocation is the appropriate penalty,” Lee told the panel. “The loss to the profession is tragic and devastating, but it is an outcome that he has caused.”

Following the conviction, Fric Shamji’s mother said her daughter endured more than a decade of domestic abuse at the hands of her spouse. She said her daughter was physically and sexually assaulted by Shamji, who also had extra marital affairs.

Ana Fric said after she learned of the abuse she repeatedly urged her daughter to leave the marriage, but she refused to do so. Fric Shamji eventually decided to divorce her husband on November 28, 2016.

Court heard Shamji attacked his wife two days later, breaking her neck and ribs and choking her to death inside their home.

Fric has said she hopes her daughter’s story will help other women in similar situations.

"I very much want to talk about Elana as to keep her memory alive but also want to talk about the domestic violence that she endured for 12 years before she died in the hope that other women in circumstances will realize that unless they have the courage to leave their partners at the early stage, they could suffer the same fate as Elana," she said.

A decision on the matter is expected Friday afternoon.