Ontario’s medical regulator is set to hear the case of a Toronto neurosurgeon who murdered his wife, a respected family doctor, in December 2016, two days after she filed for divorce.

A hearing for Mohammed Shamji is being held on Friday morning by the disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shamji faces allegations of professional misconduct in relation to his murder conviction and other criminal charges.

“It is alleged that Dr. Shamji engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct in that he provided inaccurate and untruthful information, on his Application for Certificate of Registration Authorizing Independent Practice dated April 2012, by failing to disclose information related to criminal charges regarding a domestic assault in Ottawa in 2005,” the notice of hearing states.

“It is also alleged that Dr. Shamji has been found guilty of an offence that is relevant to his suitability to practise.”

In April 2019, Shamji pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric Shamji. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.

Following the conviction, Fric Shamji’s mother said her daughter endured more than a decade of domestic abuse at the hands of her spouse. She said her daughter was physically and sexually assaulted by Shamji, who also had extra marital affairs.

Ana Fric said after she learned of the abuse she repeatedly urged her daughter to leave the marriage, but she refused to do so. Fric Shamji eventually decided to divorce her husband in 2016.

Court heard Shamji attacked his wife two days after she served him with divorce papers, breaking her neck and ribs and choking her to death as their three children slept nearby.

Fric has said she hopes her daughter’s story will help other women in similar situations.

"I very much want to talk about Elana as to keep her memory alive but also want to talk about the domestic violence that she endured for 12 years before she died in the hope that other women in circumstances will realize that unless they have the courage to leave their partners at the early stage, they could suffer the same fate as Elana," she said.

Friday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.