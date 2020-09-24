Member of Premier Ford's tour team tests positive for COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 9:26AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 24, 2020 9:41AM EDT
A member of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s tour team has tested positive for COVID-19, his office says.
According to Ford’s office, the premier did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with the junior staff member.
“All staff that had contact with their teammate will self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” a statement issued Thursday morning said.
“The Premier will closely monitor for symptoms and take appropriate next steps if necessary.”
Earlier today, a junior member of my tour team tested positive for COVID-19. I had no close contact or prolonged exposure to them and will therefore closely monitor my symptoms and take appropriate action as needed. I wish this member of my team a speedy and safe recovery.— Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 24, 2020