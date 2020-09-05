A memorial is continuing to grow outside an Oshawa home where a father and three of his children were shot to death early Friday morning by a suspect identified by police as an uninvited relative of the family.

Flowers and candles have been piled on the lawn in front of the Parklane Avenue home where the tragic shooting unfolded just one day earlier.

Officers were called to the quiet residential neighbourhood at around 1:20 a.m. on Friday after numerous callers phoned police to report gunshots and screaming coming from a house on the street.

Several officers rushed to the area, including members of the tactical unit, and when they arrived on scene, officers said gunshots could still be heard coming from the home.

Police later discovered the bodies of five people inside the residence.

One woman was found alive inside the house and she was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

CTV News has learned that the victims killed in the shooting are a father, two of his sons, and his daughter.

The 50-year-old woman hospitalized following the attack has been identified as the children’s mother.

The couple's only surviving child was away at school at the time of the shooting, CTV News has also learned.

The ages of the victims have not been released but police confirmed that two were under the age of 18.

The suspected gunman, later identified by police as 48-year-old Winnipeg resident Mitchell Lapa, was also found dead inside the house on Friday morning after suffering a self-inflected gunshot wound, investigators said.

Police said Lapa was an “uninvited person” at the home and his white Ford pickup truck was seen parked in front of the residence early Friday morning.

'Everyone is very heartbroken right now'

Neighbours say the family that lives in the home have been in the community for more than 25 years.

"They were very happy, outgoing, very family-oriented people," one neighbour told CP24 on Friday morning.

Const. George Tudos told reporters that the devastating incident has “shaken up” first responders and members of the community.

He noted that a crisis response team will be on hand to provide support to anyone who needs it.

"As a parent myself... it is very hard finding out something like this right now," a resident of the neighbourhood told CP24 on Saturday morning.

"Everyone is very heartbroken right now."