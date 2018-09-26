

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A memorial is growing outside a Regent Park apartment building where a teen was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to a residential building in the area of Sackville and St. Bartholomew streets at around 4:22 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on scene, a 15-year-old boy was located with a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead.

Police remain at the building this morning and confirm no arrests have been made in the case.

So far, police have also been unable to provide any information on possible suspects.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, which marks the city’s 81st homicide of the year.

“We are looking for witnesses. We have had cooperation from witnesses and we’ve conducted several interviews,” Det. Aaron Akeson told CP24. “We are always looking for more witnesses, more video, anything the community can offer. Anybody from the area, we would appreciate any assistance.”

A number of visibly distraught community members were spotted outside the building where the shooting took place as police swarmed the area.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.