

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A makeshift memorial honouring the victims of the mass shooting on the Danforth last month has been temporarily taken down as a Greektown restaurant works to open its doors after the tragedy.

Wooden boards reading “we are Danforth strong” and “love for all hatred for none” were removed from the front of Soulas Modern Greek Cuisine as the restaurant, which is currently under construction, prepares to open following the deadly shooting.

The memorial will be put back on display during the Taste of the Danforth. After the event, the memorial will find a new permanent home but the location or time of that has not yet been announced.

On the night of July 22, 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were fatally shot and 13 others were left with injuries. The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

Since the attack, Torontonians have gathered in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues to honour the victims by leaving flowers and writing messages on the plywood.

“Unfortunately the board is gone from here, but temporarily,” one of the owners of the restaurant, Voula Katsoulis said. “It is going to be put at a permanent place once they preserve it but I am not allowed to disclose that at the moment.”

“We’ll be opening up our Greek restaurant very, very soon for the Taste of the Danforth and then everybody can see what was behind the boards.”

Katsoulis said she felt the urge to spray paint a message of support onto the construction site following the tragedy and was glad others followed suit.

“It was just so heartbreaking,” she said.

Chris Christodoulou, also an owner of the restaurant, told CP24 people walking in the area have already begun asking him where the memorial went.

“It was overwhelming seeing all of these people from all over the city – any nationality, which is a beautiful thing – come and sign the board. It was an amazing feeling.”

The Taste of the Danforth is scheduled to take place Aug. 10-12 and Soulas Modern Greek Cuisine will be partially open during the festival.