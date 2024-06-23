A memorial ceremony is planned in Toronto this morning to honour Ontario police officers and civilian members who have died by suicide.

The ceremony is the first of what organizers say will be an annual event.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is expected to attend the ceremony at Ontario Police Memorial Park, as are relatives of officers who died by suicide.

The event is organized by Toronto Beyond the Blue, a charity that offers counselling to officers and their family members.

The organization says the trauma officers and civilian members experience on the job can significantly affect their mental health.

It says those who died by suicide deserve a formal memorial that recognizes the positive impact of their lives and legitimizes their loved ones' grief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.