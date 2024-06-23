Memorial planned today in Toronto to honour Ontario police officers who died by suicide
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Sunday, June 23, 2024 9:53AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2024 11:06AM EDT
A memorial ceremony is planned in Toronto this morning to honour Ontario police officers and civilian members who have died by suicide.
The ceremony is the first of what organizers say will be an annual event.
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is expected to attend the ceremony at Ontario Police Memorial Park, as are relatives of officers who died by suicide.
The event is organized by Toronto Beyond the Blue, a charity that offers counselling to officers and their family members.
The organization says the trauma officers and civilian members experience on the job can significantly affect their mental health.
It says those who died by suicide deserve a formal memorial that recognizes the positive impact of their lives and legitimizes their loved ones' grief.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.