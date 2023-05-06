

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press





A Toronto church is set to hold a memorial service today for a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster one year ago.

The girl – believed to be between four and seven years old – has still not been identified by police, who continue to investigate what happened to her.

Police have said the girl was likely never reported missing before her body was found in a construction bin outside a home in the city's wealthy Rosedale neighbourhood on May 2 last year.

Rev. Daniel Cho, of the nearby Rosedale Presbyterian Church, says members of his congregation want to honour the girl's life with today's memorial service.

He says the event also aims to raise awareness about the unsolved case.

The service, which Cho says is open to anyone regardless of their faith, is set to start at 2 p.m.

"The primary purpose of this is just to bring people together as a collective community to give ourselves an opportunity to mourn, to grieve, to remember a precious innocent life," Cho said in an interview.

"Someone who was discovered in those circumstances and we still don't know her name. She shouldn't be forgotten."

Cho, who learned he would be ministering at the Toronto church two weeks before police announced the discovery of the girl's remains, says the community has been affected by her death.

"We've been able to speak with several of the residents in the Rosedale area and they've been telling us that they remember this story. They've been grieving," he said.

"It's a shocking story for her to be abandoned like this."

Cho said he's been in touch with police since he started planning the memorial service about six months ago and invited members of the force to attend.

Toronto police said several investigators will be at the event to support the community.

They also said investigators have been using genetic genealogy analysis to try to identify the girl.

"We will update the public when we have any new information to share," police wrote in a statement. "Investigators are 100 per cent committed to finding answers and identifying the little girl."

Last June, the force said its investigators contacted lead detectives in every single missing child case in Canada at the time and found no evidence to link any of those cases to the girl found in the dumpster in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2023.