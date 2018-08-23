

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A makeshift memorial that sprung up in the wake of a deadly shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood last month has been decommissioned but city officials say that a more permanent place of remembrance will eventually be erected in its place.

Mayor John Tory and several city councillors helped parks and recreation staff remove cards, flowers and other artifacts from Logan Green Field Parkette on Thursday morning.

The memorial was initially set up at Danforth and Logan avenues in the hours and days following the July 22 shooting but was moved to accommodate the Taste of the Danforth festival earlier this month.

Some of the items collected on Thursday morning will be given to the families affected by the July 22 shooting while others will be kept for preservation in the city’s museum and archive facilities.

Wooden boards reading “we are Danforth strong” and “love for all hatred for none” that were taken from the front of Soulas Modern Greek Cuisine are likely to be disposed due to concerns over the potential for mold but Ward 30 Toronto-Danforth Coun. Paula Fletcher said it is her hope that they can be at least partially preserved in some form.

“Everywhere you look the words love is there. It is all about love and this community despite this tragedy has remained full of love for everybody. That is Riverdale,” she told CP24 at the scene.

Fletcher said that any permanent memorial will be created “hand-in-hand” with the surrounding community.

While there are no specific plans for the memorial as of yet, she said that is her expectation that discussions on what form it will take will begin as early as September.

She said that the memorial must be “respectful, beautiful and loving.”

The July 22 shooting claimed the lives of 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis. A total of 13 other people were also injured.