Three men allegedly broke into a home in Oakville early last night, forcing the locked front door down while armed with a handgun, police say.

According to Halton Regional Police, it happened around 1:40 a.m. last night on Grouse Lane. The suspects allegedly made demands for valuables and forced their way into the primary bedroom of the house.

Police say that they obtained some valuables, including cash, and then fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

According to police, all three suspects were males wearing dark clothing and disguises.

Police say that the residents did not suffer physical injuries from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.