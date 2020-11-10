Police are searching for two men after a firearm went off inside a hotel in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon.

York Regional Police Staff Sergeant Andrew Bell say they were called to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 150 Interchange Way, south of Highway 7, after noon by staff from the hotel who said a firearm was discharged in a hallway on one of the hotel’s upper floors.

“A firearm was discharged on one of the floors of this hotel and then the two males fled the area on foot,” Bell told CTV News Toronto. “We believe they ran east from the hotel towards Jane Street.”

Police said they searched the building with heavily-armed tactical unit officers and so far they had not come across any evidence that anyone sustained an injury.

Bell said anyone with video or dash cam footage from the area of Jane Street and Interchange Way during that time should call them.

The hallway where the gun was fired is still closed pending an investigation but all other areas of the property reopened to the public on Tuesday afternoon.