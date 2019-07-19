

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted after an 86-year-old woman had a gold chain snatched off her neck while walking with her husband in the Bloor Street and Park Road area last month.

Police say the couple was walking north on Park Road, near Asquith Avenue north of Bloor Street East at 8:10 p.m. on June 12 when three men approached them from behind.

One of the men allegedly grabbed a gold chain off of the woman’s neck.

The woman then chased after the men, asking for them to return it but the suspect refused.

The man and two other men described as persons of interest were last seen heading toward Park Road and Bloor Street East.

The elderly woman was not injured in the encounter.

The suspect is described as 25-30 years old, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

The first person of interest is described as 25-30 years-old, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, white t-shirt with black writing, and dark coloured pants.

The second person of interest is described as 25-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket with white strings, dark-coloured pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 53 Division at 416-808-5300.