VANCOUVER - A lawyer for Canada's attorney general says Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's legal team is giving an “alternative narrative” in the extradition case against her, while ignoring important features.

Robert Frater told a British Columbia Supreme Court judge Meng's presentation to international bank HSBC about its connection to a company doing business in Iran was partially true, but it was not the whole truth.

Meng's defence team has argued there was no risk to HSBC and the bank was entirely responsible for its own decision to clear a financial transaction through the United States, putting it at risk of violating American sanctions.

However, Frater says Canadian law “demands that the victim get an opportunity to protect itself.”

He is replying, on behalf of the United States, to arguments from Meng's lawyers asking that the judge stay proceedings against her nearly three years after she was arrested at Vancouver's airport.

Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud charges based on allegations she put the bank at risk of violating American sanctions against Iran, charges both she and Huawei deny.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.