

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A lawyer representing Canada's attorney general says the extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has an “overwhelming” connection to the United States.

Robert Frater responded in British Columbia Supreme Court today to arguments made by Meng's lawyers who say the case violates international law and should be tossed out.

The United States is seeking Meng on fraud charges over allegations she lied to HSBC about Huawei's relationship with another company, Skycom, that was doing business in Iran.

Her lawyers say Meng is a Chinese national, HSBC is an English-Chinese bank and the meeting between them happened in Hong Kong, so the United States has no jurisdiction to charge her.

However, Frater says the entire point of the meeting was to soothe HSBC's concerns about violating American sanctions against Iran through its business with Huawei and Skycom.

He says Meng misrepresented Huawei's relationship with Skycom and put HSBC at risk of breaching the sanctions, exposing the bank to possible criminal and civil penalties in the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.