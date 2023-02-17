Metro Hall briefly evacuated after suspicious package discovered
Emergency vehicles are pictured outside of Metro Hall downtown after a suspicious package was discovered Friday, February 17, 2023.
Share:
Published Friday, February 17, 2023 10:26AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2023 11:05AM EST
One floor of Metro Hall and a nearby daycare were briefly evacuated after a suspicious package was reported.
Toronto police received a call shortly after 9:20 a.m. about a suspicious package located in the bathroom on the main floor of the building at John and King streets.
An emergency disposal unit responded to investigate.
The main floor and a nearby daycare were briefly evacuated as a precaution and shelter buses were brought in to accommodate those who needed to leave.
No threat was detected by the crews and the building reopened about an hour later.
Police did not say what the package was.
No injuries were reported.