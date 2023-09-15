Metroland Media Group seeks bankruptcy protection
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 15, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Metroland Media Group says it plans to end the print editions of its community newspapers and will exit the flyer business as it seeks protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as part of a restructuring plan.
More coming.