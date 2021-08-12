Metrolinx is ramping up service on the Union-Pearson (UP) Express line later this month in anticipation of increased ridership to and from Canada's largest airport.

Starting on Aug. 23, the provincial transit agency says it will boost service to offer 30-minute travel times throughout the day.

"With (vaccination) rates increasing, more riders are returning to UP Express to travel between Toronto Pearson Airport and Union Station. To provide more flexible travel options, Metrolinx is bringing back more UP Express service," Metrolinx said in a statement.

On weekdays, the first trip from Pearson to Union Station will depart at 5:40 a.m. and will run every 30 minutes until the last trip on the line at 10:40 p.m.

Metrolinx says two evening trips are being added in both directions, including westbound trips from Union Station departing at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and eastbound from Pearson at 9:10 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.

On the weekend, trains will begin at 6:40 a.m. from Pearson to Union and the last trip will commence at 10:40 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, three early morning trips will be added in both directions, including westbound from Union at 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., and 8:30 a.m., and eastbound from Pearson at 7:10 a.m., 8:10 a.m., and 9:10 a.m.

UP Express service was reduced last year following a significant dip in ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

International travel is expected to pick up as more Canadians become fully immunized against COVID-19 and on Wednesday, the federal government confirmed that it will soon issue vaccine passports for the purposes of travel outside the country.

“I want to take a moment to thank all Canadians who've rolled up their sleeves over these past months,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Wednesday.

“As more and more are getting vaccinated they are planning for life in a post-vaccinated world, including the safe return to travel.”

Mendicino said the vaccine passports should be available by early fall