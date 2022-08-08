Metrolinx cancelled a number of GO train trips Monday and says more cancellations are possible this week amid staffing shortages.

On its website, Metrolinx attributed the cancellations to staff illnesses and issued an apology.

“We are sorry to advise that due to staff illnesses we will need to cancel some train trips this week,” the company said in a statement. “Please check the service updates page before travelling, check the departure boards at your station, or follow our GO bus and train line Twitter handles for the status of your trip.”

Monday’s cancellations include:

The Oshawa GO 07:55 - Union Station 08:55

The Kitchener GO 07:15 - Union Station 08:58

While Metrolinx has not provided information on closures past Monday, they say the possibility of cancellations will be ongoing throughout the week.