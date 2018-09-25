

CP24.com





Mextrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says she is encouraged by preliminary data on the TTC’s new two-hour transfer system, which allows PRESTO card users to hop on and off of subways, streetcars, and buses without having to pay an additional fare.

According to new data from Metrolinx, about 65 per cent of PRESO cardholders have used the time-based transfers since the system was implemented at the end of August and nearly three million transfers have taken place.

“It is early days. We’ve only actually just come into the fourth week of the hop-on-and-hop-off for the TTC but we know customers have wanted it for a long time,” she said.

“We just can tell you a lot of people are using it and soon in the next few weeks, we will be able to tell you what impact it has, if any, on the uptick of Presto users.”

Anecdotally, Aikins said she has noticed more people are tapping much more often than in the early days of the system.

“I’m encouraged, the system is working much better, much more effectively,” she said.

A November staff report said that the new system will cost the TTC $11.1 million in 2018 and $20.9 million by 2020.

The new policy is expected to result in an additional 5 million rides on the TTC each year.