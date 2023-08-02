The price of a PRESTO card is changing as of next week.

Transit agency Metrolinx announced Wednesday that the cost of a PRESTO card will be reduced from $6 to $4.

The PRESTO card can be used to pay for fares across 11 different transit agencies in Ontario, including the TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express. In order to get the card, users must pay a one-time fee.

“This is one more way Metrolinx is making it easier to take transit,” the agency said in a news release, calling the move a “major step towards enhancing transit accessibility.”

Fees to take transit are not changing, although Metrolinx notes it is free to transfer to GO Transit from most local transit systems.

The announcement comes months after the Ministry of Transportation announced that debit and credit cards could also be used to pay for fares across most transit agencies in Ontario.

As of August 8, the price of a physical PRESTO card is dropping to $4. �� You can also tap an Interac debit or credit card on @GOtransit, @UPexpress and participating 905 transit systems (and, later this summer, @TTChelps!) Also coming soon—mobile wallet. https://t.co/THto1LALW2 pic.twitter.com/Dk1UWcG40e — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) August 2, 2023

This means that instead of using a PRESTO device to pay for a fare, riders may tap their debit or credit cards, or use their smartphone or smartwatch.

Riders may use their debit and credit cards while on GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay in Mississauga, Oakville Transit and York Region Transit.

The system is not yet available on the TTC.