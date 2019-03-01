

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Metrolinx has launched a safety campaign after a passenger’s bag was ripped off their back by a passing train at Long Branch Go Station earlier this week.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Metrolinx, a passenger was walking along the yellow line on the platform when their backpack was hooked by a VIA Rail train.

The passenger was not harmed in the incident but the train ended up having to do an emergency stop, resulting in delays of up to 60 minutes on GO Transit’s Lakeshore West line.

In a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning, GO Transit said that the incident “could have ended in tragedy” and reminded passengers to “always stay behind the yellow line.”

GO Transit also shared a video that was first released in November, in which officials warn passengers about the dangers of carrying their backpack with both shoulder straps while on a busy platform.

“We are not advising commuters to stop using backpacks altogether but if you do use one hand carrying your backpack is what we recommend especially if you are on a busy and crowded platform,” a GO Transit special constable said in the video.