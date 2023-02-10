Metrolinx, law society back in court over historic trees slated for removal
Green fabric is tied around trees at Osgoode Hall in Toronto on Friday February 3, 2023. The Law Society of Ontario says it will seek an injunction to stop Metrolinx from cutting down the 200+ year old trees on the grounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Friday, February 10, 2023 9:18AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2023 10:19AM EST
The case of a group of historic trees that could be ripped up to make way for a new subway line downtown will be back in a Toronto courtroom this morning.
The trees, which sit on the nearly 200-year-old grounds of Osgoode Hall at Queen Street West and University Avenue, have been slated for removal by Metrolinx in order to make way for a planned stop on the new Ontario Line.
The trees sit on the grounds adjacent to Nathan Phillips Square and offer a rare bit of foliage in the downtown core.
The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) has been fighting their removal and won an interim injunction on Sunday from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that prevented Metrolinx from chopping down the trees after the work started on Saturday.
However the injunction was set to expire at midnight unless the order is extended.
Lawyers for the law society are seeking an extension of the injunction in order to give Toronto City Council time to consider an Ontario Heritage Act application.
Metrolinx says it held many meetings with stakeholder groups before the decision and that the space is needed in order to accommodate the new line.
