The case of a group of historic trees that could be ripped up to make way for a new subway line downtown will be back in a Toronto courtroom this morning.

The trees, which sit on the nearly 200-year-old grounds of Osgoode Hall at Queen Street West and University Avenue, have been slated for removal by Metrolinx in order to make way for a planned stop on the new Ontario Line.

The trees sit on the grounds adjacent to Nathan Phillips Square and offer a rare bit of foliage in the downtown core.

The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) has been fighting their removal and won an interim injunction on Sunday from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that prevented Metrolinx from chopping down the trees after the work started on Saturday.

However the injunction was set to expire at midnight unless the order is extended.

Lawyers for the law society are seeking an extension of the injunction in order to give Toronto City Council time to consider an Ontario Heritage Act application.

Metrolinx says it held many meetings with stakeholder groups before the decision and that the space is needed in order to accommodate the new line.

- With files from Hannah Alberga