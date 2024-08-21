More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.

On Wednesday morning, Metrolinx confirmed that it will be “acquiring” 25 homes on Pape between Langley and Riverdale avenues.

The provincial transportation agency has not said exactly when this will occur, although residents who recently received a letter from the agency say that they must vacate their residences by November 2025.

In a statement provided to CP24, Metrolinx said that it reached this decision after construction began in the neighbourhood and following “input from our tunnelling contractor now working on this part of the project.”

“... we have a more refined understanding of local soil conditions and subsequent impacts to properties that may result from tunnelling for the Ontario Line,” Metrolinx said, adding that the affected properties are “vulnerable to potential structural impacts” – mostly minor in nature like cracks in foundations, walls, and doorframes due to “tunnelling activities.”

“We are acquiring these properties out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure absolute safety for the neighbourhood and its residents,” a media spokesperson wrote in an email.

“We only acquire properties that are absolutely necessary, and we always aim to alert property owners and tenants as early as possible when it is determined that the property may be needed.”

Metrolinx said that it would “work directly with every single property owner and tenant, from the onset, to reach amicable agreements as we know the process can be challenging” and said that owners would receive fair market value compensation for their properties “based on appraisals conducted by external accredited appraisers.”

The agency also noted that relocation specialists would assist tenants to find “suitable relocation options on a like-for-like basis.”

Affected residents may have the option of moving back into their homes after the tunnel-boring machine has passed through the area depending on the findings of engineering assessments that will be done at each property, Metrolinx said. This will all depend on how badly each house was damaged and what repairs are needed.

“We are looking at all potential options, including options to move back in after construction, and we will be discussing them individually with owners throughout the process,” the agency said.

