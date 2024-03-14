Metrolinx will soon be banning non-certified e-bike batteries from trains across the GO Transit network, sources confirm to CP24.

The transit agencies will reportedly ban all batteries that do not have a “UL” or “CE” certification and inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance.

The ban comes amid concerns over the safety of “micro-mobility devices” that use lithium-ion batteries.

On New Year's Eve last year, an e-bike caught fire on a subway car stopped at Sheppard-Yonge Station in North York. Passengers were able to quickly evacuate the car and Toronto Fire crews were able to contain and eventually extinguish the blaze. The owner of the e-bike sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said at the time that the fire was the result of a faulty lithium ion battery pack.

The Toronto Fire Service previously said that there were 55 lithium ion battery fires in 2023, nearly double the number recorded one year prior. Pegg described the issue as one of “growing concern.”

Last month, GO Transit riders expressed concerns over the volume of e-bikes on GO trains. Commuter Janice Jim shared photos on social media of a crowded bike carriage packed with e-bikes and called the situation “a disaster waiting to happen.”

In a statement to CP24.com at the time, Metrolinx said staff have been in "close contact" with the TTC and Toronto Fire Services since the e-bike fire on the subway.

"This includes conducting site investigations in cooperation with Toronto Fire Services to better understand the risk of a similar event on GO Transit services, as well as potential mitigations," the transit agency said last month.

"All GO trains are constructed with flame retardant materials as per the National Fire Protection Association standards."

While the provincial transit agency would not confirm that it will be banning non-certified batteries, a spokesperson told CP24 on Thursday that it is “actively reviewing” bike polices.

“Our staff have been at stations and on platforms for the past several months, working to educate passengers on our bike polices and overall e-bike safety,” the statement read.

“Any change in those policies will be communicated to customers well in advance.”