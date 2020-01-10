Metrolinx to hold public meetings on the Ontario Line
A proposed map of the Ontario Line is pictured. (Metrolinx)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 10:56AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 10, 2020 11:57AM EST
Metrolinx says it will be holding four public meetings later this month to introduce the public to the proposed Ontario Line subway expansion.
The Ontario Line, the province’s reworking of the long-promised downtown relief line, proposes 15 possible stations between Ontario Place downtown and the Ontario Science Centre, near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue.
The proposed line would connect to lines 1 and 2 of the existing subway system, the under-construction Eglinton LRT, three GO lines and several streetcar lines.
The estimated cost of the project is $10.9 billion and the province has set a completion target of 2027.
Metrolinx says the meetings will be an opportunity for residents to ask questions and provide feedback on the project.
“It’s an opportunity to talk to staff on the project and provide your input,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a tweet. “Teams will be able to hear all your feedback and concerns.”
Its proponents are promising that the Ontario Line will shorten commute times around the city, ease congestion on the strained subway system and reduce crowding on the transit system overall. The line would also bring transit to several communities that have been historically underserved, such as Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park.
All of the meetings take place between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The meeting schedule is as follows:
Thursday, January 23rd
Ontario Science Centre Telus Room
770 Don Mills Road
North York
Monday, January 27th
Ryerson University Tecumseh Auditorium
55 Gould Street
Toronto
Tuesday, January 28th
Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto Social Hall
115 Simpson Avenue
Toronto
Wednesday, January 29th
Exhibition Place Beanfield Centre
Room 201 ABC
105 Princes’ Boulevard
Toronto