

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling two types of Mexican-style corn salad kits due to possible Listeria contamination.

They are President's Choice Chopped Mexican-style Street Corn Salad kits and Taylor Farms two-pack Mexican-style Street Corn Salad kits.

The affected products have best before dates up to and including Feb. 19.

There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with these products.

The recall was triggered because the products were made with a type of cheese that is the subject of a Listeria outbreak investigation in the United States.

The food inspection agency says people who have the recalled salads should throw them out or return them.

The agency says that food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.