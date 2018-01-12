

The Canadian Press





Former governor general Michaelle Jean is blasting U.S. President Donald Trump for reportedly using bluntly vulgar language to describe Haiti and countries in Africa.

Trump is reported to have questioned in a meeting with lawmakers Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway.

Jean, who was born in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, calls Trump's reported remarks "disturbing" and an "insult before humanity."

She also notes that today is the eighth anniversary of a devastating earthquake that struck her native country.

Trump tweeted this morning that he used "tough" language at the meeting, but not the reported term.

Still, Jean, 60, who was Canada's governor general from 2005 to 2010, makes no bones about her view.

"It was so disturbing this morning to hear President Trump's comments reported all over the news calling my poor native land and African countries 'shithole' nations," Jean said in the statement to The Canadian Press. "It is such an insult before humanity. For the first representative of the United States of America to speak in such a manner is quite troubling and offensive."

Trump's purported comments have sparked widespread outrage, both in the U.S. and abroad.