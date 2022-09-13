

The Canadian Press





The first Canadian edition of the food world’s prestigious Michelin Guide will be revealed tonight, along with its list of top Toronto restaurants.

Chefs will learn whether their restaurant teams have earned Michelin stars, Bib Gourmands or other distinctions.

The famous one, two and three stars single out restaurants deemed to have exceptional cuisine that reflects the personality of the chef.

The Bib Gourmand identifies restaurants that offer good quality food for good value, while the Michelin green star goes to restaurants with sustainable practices.

The new Toronto guide will include top hotel picks.

Michelin named Toronto its first Canadian location in May, and added Vancouver in July.

Named after a tire company, the guides were first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage tire sales by offering advice to French motorists and travellers.