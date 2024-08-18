

The Canadian Press





Parks Canada says Miette Hot Springs, a popular feature of Jasper National Park, has reopened as crews continue to fight a wildfire that's keeping the rest of the park closed.

Parks Canada issued a statement saying the springs, as well as the Source of the Springs Trail, were reopening to visitors on Sunday following a lengthy closure due to the Utopia Wildfire and the Jasper Wildfire Complex.

On Saturday, Parks Canada announced the status of the Jasper Wildfire Complex had changed from out-of-control to being held, nearly four weeks after it forced the evacuation of the park and townsite.

It says the Utopia fire is extinguished.

The Jasper complex destroyed close to one-third of the town's structures, and residents were only allowed to return on Friday.

In its statement, Parks Canada says Miette Hot Springs feature the hottest springs in the Canadian Rockies, noting water flows from the mountain at 54 C before it cools to a comfortable 40 C as it enters the hot springs pool.

"Parks Canada acknowledges the critical role of regional tourism in recovery efforts and the importance of Miette Hot Springs in supporting this. The reopening will contribute to revitalizing the local economy and provide a place for relaxation and reflection," Parks Canada said in a separate statement posted on Facebook.

Jasper residents will get free access to the springs, the statement noted.

The evacuation alert requiring returning Jasper residents to be ready to leave again on short notice was also cancelled Saturday.

All other areas of Jasper National Park remain closed, Parks Canada said, including other facilities accessible from the Miette Road, such as Miette Campground.

Visitors can access the springs from Highway 16, which runs through the park, before turning onto Miette Road. However, Parks Canada noted Highway 16 is only open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and travellers must ensure they have enough fuel and supplies before entering the national park.