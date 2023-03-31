

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - Police in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne say they have found the bodies of two more people, including an infant, who were among a group of migrants who died trying to cross into the United States.

Authorities had found the bodies of five adults and one child on Thursday, members of two families of Romanian and Indian descent.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Chief Shawn Dulude says the child discovered today was a Canadian citizen of Romanian descent.

The body of an adult woman believed to be an Indian national was also recovered on the territory that straddles the U.S.-Canada border.

Authorities are still looking for 30-year-old Casey Oakes, who was last seen Wednesday operating a boat that was found next to the bodies of the migrants.

Dulude says the eight people who died are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the United States from Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.