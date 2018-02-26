

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Get out your light jacket – Toronto and parts of the GTA are in for a few unseasonably mild and sunny February days.

Monday started off the weather stretch with sunny skies and a high of 9 C, according to Environment Canada.

Though it will dip to a low of 1 C this evening, the temperature is expected to jump back up again on Tuesday with a high of 12 C.

The mild February weather will continue on Wednesday as Environment Canada is calling for a high of 10 C.

The sun will be out on both days though a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries is possible Wednesday evening as the temperature drops back to 0 C.

But it’s back to rain and snow by the end of the week, as both Thursday and Friday have a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow with a high of 4 C.