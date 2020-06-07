The military has been deployed to a Woodbridge long-term care home that has been hit hard by COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said the Canadian Armed Forces are onsite at Woodbridge Vista Care Community to do an assessment.

"We are grateful for CAF's continued support, and we will have more news to share about next steps in the coming days," the ministry said.

"Long-term care homes determined to be the highest priority for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) deployment were those that have the most acute staffing challenges leading to poor resident outcomes."

The news comes days after the province appointed William Osler Health System as the home's interim manager.

"Despite receiving hospital support, Woodbridge Vista Care Community has been unable to contain the spread of COVID-19," the province said in a news release issued Thursday.

Last weekend, 18 residents infected with COVID-19 were transferred to hospitals after Sienna Senior Living, the operator of the home, said their care needs exceeded what could be provided at the home.

Following the transfer, SEIU Healthcare, which represents tens of thousands of health care workers across the country, called for government intervention, saying that members had reported "serious concerns" about the facility and had "lost confidence" in management's ability to handle the crisis.

Since an outbreak was declared at the facility in early May, 102 residents have contracted the virus. Of those cases, 22 have died.

In addition, 40 staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.