

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The military has released the names of the two Royal Canadian Air Force members who were killed in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario on Tuesday.

Capt. David Domagala and Capt. Marc Larouche were taking part in a nighttime training exercise near Garrison Petawawa when their Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River.

Their families have allowed the military to share their names publicly.

Larouche, 53, was originally from Quebec and joined the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron in 2016.

Domagala, 32, was from Woodstock, Ont., and was posted to the squadron in 2019.

Two other crew members survived the crash, which is under investigation by the Air Force's directorate of flight safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.