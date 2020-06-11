

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Defence Department's top civilian official is touting the importance of continued investments in the Canadian Armed Forces, and says she has received no indications the Liberal government is planning to cut spending because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Defence Department deputy minister Jody Thomas's comments come amid questions about whether the military will become a target for belt-tightening after the COVID-19 pandemic is over and Ottawa starts looking for places to save money.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Thomas says defence officials have pressed ahead with plans to buy new fighter jets and warships even as the government has doled out billions in emergency support to Canadians because of the pandemic.

Thomas suggests the current global uncertainty underscores the need for even faster investments.

She adds that rather than cutting, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has made it clear he wants officials to implement the Liberals' 2017 plan to invest billions in new military kit and capabilities.

Military spending was slashed in the 1990s as Jean Chretien's Liberal government wrestled with massive deficits while Stephen Harper's Conservative government followed a similar course after the 2008 financial crash.