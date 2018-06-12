

Liam Casey , The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A Toronto murder trial has heard that a man accused of killing his father called his dad a failure and blamed him for the family company's financial woes in the days around his death.

Dellen Millard has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his father, Wayne Millard, whose passing was initially ruled a suicide.

Retired provincial police forensic detective Jim Falconer has presented scores of text messages in court from Dellen Millard around the time his father died on Nov. 29, 2012.

The texts were recovered from one of Millard's computers found at the home he shared with his father in Toronto's west end.

The younger Millard texted his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Nov. 30, 2012 -- the day after his father's body was found -- that his dad had depression and shot and killed himself.

In the texts read out by Falconer, Millard tells Christina Noudga his world has never been so upside down and adds that he told his father he blamed him for problems faced by Millardair, the family's aviation business.