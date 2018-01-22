

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The trial for Dellen Millard, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 death of his father, will now begin in April, his lawyer confirmed Monday.

In an email sent to CP24 Monday, Ravin Pillay, a criminal lawyer representing Millard, said he requested that the trial, which was originally scheduled for March 20, begin on April 3.

Millard has previously been convicted in the murders of Laura Babcock, a 23-year-old Toronto woman who went missing in July 2012, and Tim Bosma, a young father who went missing in May 2013 after taking Millard and his co-accused Mark Smich out for a test drive in a truck he had put up for sale.

Both Millard and Smich were found guilty in the murders and handed life sentences in each case.

Following Millard’s arrest in the Bosma case, police reopened the investigation into the presumed suicide of his father, Wayne Millard, on Nov. 29, 2012.

Police subsequently ruled the death a homicide and Dellen Millard was charged in his father’s murder in 2014.

-With files from The Canadian Press