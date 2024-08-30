A man is facing charges after allegedly transporting millions of unmarked cigarettes, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

On Thursday, around 10:45 p.m., a Ministry of Transportation enforcement officer stopped a commercial truck at a traffic stop, west of Appleby Line in Burlington, for not having its toll transponder for the highway.

OPP said its officers were called in to help with the investigation, as the vehicle was allegedly carrying 3.6 million unmarked cigarettes. They add the driver was allegedly not licenced to drive the tractor-trailer, and told police he was transporting furniture and other household items.

Ioannis Fthenos, 33, from Stoney Creek, Ont. is facing four charges, including possession of unmarked cigarettes under the Tobacco Tax Act and driving a motor vehicle with an improper licence. The charges have not been tested in court.