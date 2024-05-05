An early morning collision in Milton has left one dead and one in hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Police say that they responded to the crash at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 401 at Guelph Line going eastward. One person was pounced deceased, and another was taken to hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

“Police are still on the scene investigating this incident, but preliminary investigation reveals that this is the result of a wrong way vehicle,” the OPP said in a post to social media.

Roads are closed in the eastbound area between Highway 6 and Appleby Line as police continue their investigation.