

Codi Wilson and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 76-year-old woman from Toronto has been pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Milton on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Guelph Line at around 3 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 from the scene that Ornge Air Ambulance was initially called in to transport the female victim, who sustained critical injuries.

“We did have Ornge Air Ambulance on the scene and ready to transport, but unfortunately those services were not required because of the injuries,” he said.

“We have three vehicles involved in this collision. Sadly, a 76-year-old woman from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene. The 79-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.”

Schmidt said no other injuries were reported in this incident.

“The two other drivers from the pickup trucks involved are all on scene speaking to officers, providing information and do not have any serious injuries to report at all.”

The circumstances surrounding what led to the fatal crash are not yet known.

“It appears that all three vehicles were in line – the two pickup trucks and the passenger vehicle," Schmidt said. "Either traffic slowed down or something unexpected happened and that’s what we’re trying to determine right now while speaking to witnesses and involved drivers.”

“That’s part of the investigation and that’s why our collision reconstruction team is here to document the evidence and see what we can actually get.”

Motorists are advised to avoid Highway 401 between Highway 25 and Guelph Line.