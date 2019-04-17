

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Milton on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Guelph Line.

Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed to CP24 they were called to the scene of the collision but their service was cancelled upon arrival and they did not complete any transport to hospital.

No other injuries have been reported in this incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid Highway 401 between Highway 25 and Guelph Line.