Milton GO Train service cancelled due to fatal collision
A GO Transit train arrives at Union Station in Toronto in this file photo. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)
CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 9:21PM EST
One person is dead after being struck by a GO Train in Milton on Tuesday evening.
Service from Union Station to Milton Station was cancelled for the evening as of around 7 p.m. due to the collision.
Metrolinx advised passengers to take the Lakeshore West GO Train to Port Credit where GO buses would head to Dixie Road and all stops in Milton.
The transit agency said about 2,000 passengers were affected by this closure.