Halton police say a 16-year-old boy from Brampton has been identified as the male found dead in Milton last week.

The victim was found at 6 a.m. on June 30 by passerby in the area of Guelph Line and No. 10 Side Road.

Police say he died from a gunshot wound and the name of the victim is not being released at this time at the request of the family.

The homicide is being investigated by Halton police’s homicide unit with assistance from Peel police.

Police are looking for dash cam, home or business surveillance video from the area of Guelph Line north of Hwy. 401 to No. 10 Side Road between the hours of 8 p.m. Monday, June 29 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.